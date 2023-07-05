Create New Account
Token-izing Our Assets-The BIS Plan For CBDC's-Buying And Selling In The End Times
George Gammon video regarding the tokenizing of our assets as part of central bank digital currencies:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6vc1sA2bQ0&t=59s  Viking Preparedness video about the minuteman bag concept:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MkSG7m82GM  Latest Greg Reese Report (coincidentally) about The Fed launches phase 1 of the CBDC program this month:   https://banned.video/watch?id=64a5826e2dd399a2c1662530  

