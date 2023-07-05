Token-izing Our Assets-The BIS Plan For CBDC's-Buying And Selling In The End Times

George Gammon video regarding the tokenizing of our assets as part of central bank digital currencies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6vc1sA2bQ0&t=59s Viking Preparedness video about the minuteman bag concept: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MkSG7m82GM Latest Greg Reese Report (coincidentally) about The Fed launches phase 1 of the CBDC program this month: https://banned.video/watch?id=64a5826e2dd399a2c1662530
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.