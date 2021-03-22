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"The Lockdowns Are Creating a New Virus. Then We Have a New Epidemic." — Dr Knut Wittkowski
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120 views • March 22, 2021
“We have to stop the nonsense. We have entered a vicious cycle. With every new wave, we’re starting a new wave of lockdowns. The lockdowns are creating a new virus. Then we have a new epidemic. We’re starting a new lockdown that creates a new virus.”
— Knut Wittkowski (CEO of ASDERA/Epidemiologist)
Full transcript and links ▶▶ https://dryburgh.com/knut-wittkowski-lockdowns-are-creating-a-new-virus/
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— Knut Wittkowski (CEO of ASDERA/Epidemiologist)
Full transcript and links ▶▶ https://dryburgh.com/knut-wittkowski-lockdowns-are-creating-a-new-virus/
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Blog Posts to Your Inbox
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
--
Video Copyright Tania the Herbalist. Please consider visiting https://www.taniatheherbalist.com/
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