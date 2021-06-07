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The 2.3 Quadrillion Dollars Time Bomb
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20 views • June 07, 2021
Part 8 of 10 US Inflation: A World Wide Crisis
The 2.3 Quadrillion Dollars Time bomb
$2,300,000,000,000,000
In our current world system, there's a total of 2.3 Quadrillion Dollars in debt, you read that right.
That money fuels most countries economies, and there's no problem as long as we all make our payments.
But what happens when the world wide money complex crashes?? It's a lot scarier than you think
Always Ready!
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The 2.3 Quadrillion Dollars Time bomb
$2,300,000,000,000,000
In our current world system, there's a total of 2.3 Quadrillion Dollars in debt, you read that right.
That money fuels most countries economies, and there's no problem as long as we all make our payments.
But what happens when the world wide money complex crashes?? It's a lot scarier than you think
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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