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Texas Drag Queens Perform Sex Acts In Front of Children at Family Restaurant
KevinJJohnston
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137 views • August 31, 2022

Just when you thought DEPRAVED LGBTQ2's could not get more disgusting, here we have ultra-conservative TEXAS allowing DRAG QUEENS to parade around like prostitutes in front of CHILDREN at a family restaurant.


Need I say more about just how wrong this really is? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.


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