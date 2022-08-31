Texas Drag Queens Perform Sex Acts In Front of Children at Family Restaurant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just when you thought DEPRAVED LGBTQ2's could not get more disgusting, here we have ultra-conservative TEXAS allowing DRAG QUEENS to parade around like prostitutes in front of CHILDREN at a family restaurant.
Need I say more about just how wrong this really is? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
Follow Me On SOCIAL MEDIA
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston - A YouTube Alternative
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3 - A YouTube Alternative
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston
LOCALS: https://kevinjjohnston.locals.com
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston/
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KevinJJohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
FRIENDEVU: https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/Kevinjjohnston
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston
FREETALK: https://freetalk.app/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kevinjjohnston