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The Monocle All seeing Eye Monopoly Game of NOT-Full Disclosure
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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Is it a coincidence The Illuminati got started about 1776? Shortly after that Time those Americans who had “Come out of Her…” won the American Revolutionary War fair& square. The British Empire-inner City of London, INC. being what THEY always have been, played another dirty-fraudulent scheme &there came in 1864 the voluntary slavery 14thAmendment Act via CITIZEN-ship/RESIDENCY/Constitutor/Frankpledge/300+% tithing.In1933 the privately owned western Central Banks/ONE incorporated WORLDORDER, NOT the government, stole the gold from The people. THEY got away with it, & like the repeated “Lone Gunman” monopoly game, thus altered our TimeLine once again. More recently, this entity could no longer get enough foreign trading parties to buy U.S. corporate Bonds, so THEY bought them themselves! Just the other week, even more trading partners refused to buy any. So now the US Treasury Department set up a permanent bail-out channel for the bankrupt BIG banks who can no longer get overnight lending @ the Repo Market-window. This cannot be done mathematically-legit-lawful! Bonds must be purchased only by trading partners for the Bonds to be true surety/Contract of Suretyship.(Can only Scott blood see this?)Buying/bailing out your own bankruptcy& calling it good/legit is simply fraud & counterfeit of the worst kind! A currency is the base for everything civilized. Lie about a currency & everything based on ‘your World ORDER’ is a total lie. ..Nothing Fully Disclosed about It! The Corporatocracy/tithing members must sign-up “Migrants” to cover the expanding debt & replace the growing numbers who are revoking [publicly recording having “Come out of Her My people..”] their contract with the BEAST/Satan’s WORLD Corporation. JFK & a few wanted to Fully Disclose to the population our history. The TimeLine has been altered by assassinations & missing tell-all officials-scientists & CERN-types-Mandela Effect/1943Philadelphia Experiment-cover. “Break-Away Civilizations”/UFOs have been living in our midst. They cannot reveal their ancient-advanced technology now or the Deep State would use them to continue THEIR debt=slavery commercial [3rdparty/middleman=Alien] Rule-r-Ship.

Here's The Conspiracy Theory: 6 million bloods were gassed in the 1940s but still managed to get to Maryland & be come NASA & walked on the Moon but forgot how to because all the records got lost in an old McDonald’s fast-food restaurant. A continuous stream of unrelated Lone Gunmen keep shooting anyone big who disagrees with THE status-co. Saddam Hussein, Qaddafi, & leaders of Iran, oh, & Venezuela, used box cutters to fly planes into the Twin Towers, Building 7, & the wing of the Pentagon which was investigating the missing trillions to be reported to Congress by Rumsfeld on 9-12. And Bill Gates, Fauci, the western Central Bankers, Epstein’s FRIENDS & Hollywood ELITE love & care for ‘The people’ sooo much---& this is the real part: Because, We taste so sweet & are an addiction as THEIR energy charge-up!


5826.International Public Notice: The No More List http://annavonreitz.com/nomorelist.pdf

5837.The Identity of the Perpetual Debtor http://annavonreitz.com/perpetualdebtor.pdf

5839.InternationalPublic Notice: Indigenous Angelic Nation(s) http://annavonreitz.com/angelicnations.pdf

Keywords
iranalienufojfkdisclosurecurrencymandelagatesqaddafifaucicontractrumsfelduapsaddambuilding7
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