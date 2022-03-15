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Avoiding The Realm Of The Dead - Proverbs 15:24 (NIV)
24 The path of life leads upward for the prudent
to keep them from going down to the realm of the dead.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Path Of Life for the Righteous.
Realm Of The Dead for the others.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9x4cvh
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