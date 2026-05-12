Word Of Encouragement When Things Are Tough

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No one expects life to be easy, but what do you do when you feel like you're being crushed? Tonight I just wanted to be there to tell you it's going to be okay. To speak LIFE into you and say that God loves you and He has a WONDERFUL plan for your life. If you need a hug, I hope this video feels like that. That you feel like someone sees you and you are not alone.