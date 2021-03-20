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Manditory Vaccine - Community and Countries United! We Say NO!
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41 views • March 20, 2021
Children’s Health Defense is proud to stand with organizations and countries as we work together to push-back on medical mandates, unsafe vaccines, and increasingly totalitarian governments.
In the coming months, these issues will be front and center in discussions around the world as people decide whether to cling tightly to their freedoms or blindly follow whatever edicts are put in place by corrupt government officials and profit-driven corporations.
The making of this video was accomplished through the teamwork of organizations and individuals who will not stand by and watch liberty be stripped away from citizens little by little until total tyranny reigns.
Please join us in standing up and demanding that our individual and medical freedom rights are forever protected. The time to be courageous is now. Please share this video far and wide.
Children’s Health Defense - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge - http://www.ipaknowledge.org/
The Bolen Report - http://www.bolenreport.com/
GreenMedInfo - http://www.greenmedinfo.com/
Autism Action Network - https://www.autismactionnetwork.org/
DeMoss Chiropractic - https://demosschiropractic.com/
California Jam - http://www.californiajam.org/
Health Choice 4 Action - https://healthchoice.org/
Northport Wellness Center - http://www.drpalevsky.com/
Natural News - http://www.naturalnews.com/
Dr. Northrup - http://www.drnorthrup.com/
Medical Freedom Pac - http://www.medicalfreedompac.com/
The Truth About Cancer - http://www.thetruthsboutcancer.com/
The Truth About Vaccines - http://www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
1986 The Act Movie - http://www.1986theact.com/
Informed Consent Action Network - http://www.icandecide.org/
National Vaccine Information Center - http://www.nvic.org/
Dr. Rachel - http://www.drrachael.com/
Bioenergy Medical Center - http://www.bioenergymedicalcenter.com/
The Autism Center Austin - http://www.autismcenteraustin.com/
Vaxxed II, The People’s Truth - http://www.vaxxed2.com/
Millions Against Medical Mandates - http://www.mamm.org/
Centers for Advanced Medicine - https://centersforadvancedmedicine.com/
Wellness Forum Health - http://www.wellnessforumhealth.com/
Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center - http://www.drtenpenny.com/
V is for Vaccine - http://www.visforvaccine.com/
Immunity Education Group - http://www.immunityeducationgroup.org/
Age of Autism - http://www.ageofautism.com/
The Autism Trust U.S.A. - https://charity.gofundme.com/autismtrustusa
Plague of Corruption Book - http://www.plaquethebook.com/
Tommey Burrowes Productions LLP - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy1K_HdDqNyuiDtWRckkE9w/featured
Vaccine Choice Canada - https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Georgia Coalition For Vaccine Choice - http://georgiavaxchoice.org/
Tennessee Coalition for Vaccine Choice - http://tncoalition4vaxchoice.com/
Integrated Equine Therapies - https://tommayes.net/
A Voice For Truth - https://avoicefortruth.com/
Wisconsin United For Freedom - https://wisconsinunitedforfreedom.org/
Health Choice Vermont - https://www.healthchoicevt.com/
Health Freedom Louisiana - http://www.healthfreedomla.org/
Health Choice Maryland - http://www.healthchoicemaryland.org/
Vaccine Safety Council of Minnesota - http://vaccinesafetycouncilminnesota.org/
Travis Chiropractic Center for Nutrition & Health - http://www.travischiropracticcenter.com/
Secure Arkansas - http://securearkansas.com/
Health Freedom Ireland - https://healthfreedomireland.com/
Inspire Your Journey - https://www.inspireyourjourney.com/
Gut Resolution - http://www.gutresolution.com/
Community Health Freedom - https://communityhealthfreedom.org/
ZeroVaxx.com - https://zerovaxx.com/
Medical Autonomy Colorado - https://medicalautonomy.co/
Health Freedom Ohio - https://healthfreedomohio.org/
South Carolina Health Coalition - http://schealthcoalition.com/
World Peace Diet - http://www.worldpeacediet.com/
SaneVax, Inc. - http://www.sanevax.org/
UK Association of HPV Vaccine Injured Sons and Daughters (AHVID) - https://www.facebook.com/AHVID.UK/
Health Nut News - http://healthnutnews.com/
Midwest Climate Engineering Watch
Online Resistance Movement - http://www.onlineresistancemovement.org/
Heel Gezonde Mama/ Whole and Healthy Mum - https://www.heelgezondemama.nl/
Alliance for Transforming the Lives of Children - https://www.atlc.org/
National Health Freedom Coalition - http://www.nationalhealthfreedom.org/
National Health Freedom Action - http://www.nationalhealthfreedomaction.org/
aidileys - https://aidileys.org/
Many Paths to Healing, LLC - http://www.manypathstohealing.me/
Kansans for Health Freedom - https://www.kshf.org/
Holistic Pathways - http://www.holisticpathways.com/
Heart 2 Heart Health - http://2umobilemassage.com/
Centro Cultural y Social El Faro - https://www.facebook.com/centroculturalysocialelfaro/
Connecticut Freedom Alliance - https://www.ctfreedomalliance.org/
We the Patriots USA - https://wethepatriotsusa.org/
In the coming months, these issues will be front and center in discussions around the world as people decide whether to cling tightly to their freedoms or blindly follow whatever edicts are put in place by corrupt government officials and profit-driven corporations.
The making of this video was accomplished through the teamwork of organizations and individuals who will not stand by and watch liberty be stripped away from citizens little by little until total tyranny reigns.
Please join us in standing up and demanding that our individual and medical freedom rights are forever protected. The time to be courageous is now. Please share this video far and wide.
Children’s Health Defense - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge - http://www.ipaknowledge.org/
The Bolen Report - http://www.bolenreport.com/
GreenMedInfo - http://www.greenmedinfo.com/
Autism Action Network - https://www.autismactionnetwork.org/
DeMoss Chiropractic - https://demosschiropractic.com/
California Jam - http://www.californiajam.org/
Health Choice 4 Action - https://healthchoice.org/
Northport Wellness Center - http://www.drpalevsky.com/
Natural News - http://www.naturalnews.com/
Dr. Northrup - http://www.drnorthrup.com/
Medical Freedom Pac - http://www.medicalfreedompac.com/
The Truth About Cancer - http://www.thetruthsboutcancer.com/
The Truth About Vaccines - http://www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
1986 The Act Movie - http://www.1986theact.com/
Informed Consent Action Network - http://www.icandecide.org/
National Vaccine Information Center - http://www.nvic.org/
Dr. Rachel - http://www.drrachael.com/
Bioenergy Medical Center - http://www.bioenergymedicalcenter.com/
The Autism Center Austin - http://www.autismcenteraustin.com/
Vaxxed II, The People’s Truth - http://www.vaxxed2.com/
Millions Against Medical Mandates - http://www.mamm.org/
Centers for Advanced Medicine - https://centersforadvancedmedicine.com/
Wellness Forum Health - http://www.wellnessforumhealth.com/
Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center - http://www.drtenpenny.com/
V is for Vaccine - http://www.visforvaccine.com/
Immunity Education Group - http://www.immunityeducationgroup.org/
Age of Autism - http://www.ageofautism.com/
The Autism Trust U.S.A. - https://charity.gofundme.com/autismtrustusa
Plague of Corruption Book - http://www.plaquethebook.com/
Tommey Burrowes Productions LLP - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy1K_HdDqNyuiDtWRckkE9w/featured
Vaccine Choice Canada - https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Georgia Coalition For Vaccine Choice - http://georgiavaxchoice.org/
Tennessee Coalition for Vaccine Choice - http://tncoalition4vaxchoice.com/
Integrated Equine Therapies - https://tommayes.net/
A Voice For Truth - https://avoicefortruth.com/
Wisconsin United For Freedom - https://wisconsinunitedforfreedom.org/
Health Choice Vermont - https://www.healthchoicevt.com/
Health Freedom Louisiana - http://www.healthfreedomla.org/
Health Choice Maryland - http://www.healthchoicemaryland.org/
Vaccine Safety Council of Minnesota - http://vaccinesafetycouncilminnesota.org/
Travis Chiropractic Center for Nutrition & Health - http://www.travischiropracticcenter.com/
Secure Arkansas - http://securearkansas.com/
Health Freedom Ireland - https://healthfreedomireland.com/
Inspire Your Journey - https://www.inspireyourjourney.com/
Gut Resolution - http://www.gutresolution.com/
Community Health Freedom - https://communityhealthfreedom.org/
ZeroVaxx.com - https://zerovaxx.com/
Medical Autonomy Colorado - https://medicalautonomy.co/
Health Freedom Ohio - https://healthfreedomohio.org/
South Carolina Health Coalition - http://schealthcoalition.com/
World Peace Diet - http://www.worldpeacediet.com/
SaneVax, Inc. - http://www.sanevax.org/
UK Association of HPV Vaccine Injured Sons and Daughters (AHVID) - https://www.facebook.com/AHVID.UK/
Health Nut News - http://healthnutnews.com/
Midwest Climate Engineering Watch
Online Resistance Movement - http://www.onlineresistancemovement.org/
Heel Gezonde Mama/ Whole and Healthy Mum - https://www.heelgezondemama.nl/
Alliance for Transforming the Lives of Children - https://www.atlc.org/
National Health Freedom Coalition - http://www.nationalhealthfreedom.org/
National Health Freedom Action - http://www.nationalhealthfreedomaction.org/
aidileys - https://aidileys.org/
Many Paths to Healing, LLC - http://www.manypathstohealing.me/
Kansans for Health Freedom - https://www.kshf.org/
Holistic Pathways - http://www.holisticpathways.com/
Heart 2 Heart Health - http://2umobilemassage.com/
Centro Cultural y Social El Faro - https://www.facebook.com/centroculturalysocialelfaro/
Connecticut Freedom Alliance - https://www.ctfreedomalliance.org/
We the Patriots USA - https://wethepatriotsusa.org/
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