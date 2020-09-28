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Only You Can Save Yourself
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16 views • September 28, 2020
In this presentation I explain how we as individuals have the power to save ourselves, change our lives and the world for the better.
Other resources to check out:
Right is Might by Richard W. Wetherill - https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/images/stories/woeih/podcast/073/Right-Is-Might.pdf
Be Right or Go Wrong by E. Marie Bothe - https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/images/stories/woeih/podcast/073/Be-Right-Or-Go-Wrong.pdf
Support me through Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/masongleason
You can also give a one time donation if you prefer through PayPal - https://paypal.me/mlgleason3?locale.x=en_US
Other resources to check out:
Right is Might by Richard W. Wetherill - https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/images/stories/woeih/podcast/073/Right-Is-Might.pdf
Be Right or Go Wrong by E. Marie Bothe - https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/images/stories/woeih/podcast/073/Be-Right-Or-Go-Wrong.pdf
Support me through Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/masongleason
You can also give a one time donation if you prefer through PayPal - https://paypal.me/mlgleason3?locale.x=en_US
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