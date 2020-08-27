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"I Don't Think There Should Be Any Debates" Says Pelosi, Calling Them An "Exercise In Skullduggery"
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70 views • August 27, 2020
Nancy Pelosi has just joined the chorus of prominent Democrats trying desperately to avoid placing Joe Biden in front of the proverbial firing squad in a debate with President Trump.

"I don't think that there should be any debates," Pelosi said on Thursday, one day after President Trump demanded Biden take a drug test before the two square off.

"I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with him - nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States," she added.

Pelosi said that Trump was "disgraceful" when he 'stalked' Hillary Clinton during the 2016 debate by walking near her, and that he will probably "act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency."

"I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about. And they're not to be about skulduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds, much less the democratic process.

"I don't think that he should dignify that conversation with Donald Trump."

Pelosi then suggested that each candidate could hold separate 'conversations' with voters, saying: "Let that be a conversation with the American people, not an exercise in skulduggery."

Pelosi is far from the first Democrat trying to avoid a Trump-Biden debate. As Rick Moran wrote via PJMedia earlier this month:

Democrats around the country have begun to pressure the Biden campaign to call off all debates with Donald Trump due to the coronavirus pandemic, they say.

In truth, the reason they don’t want Biden to debate Trump is that they don’t think Trump will play by their rules. The president would take over the debate and make it about what he wants, not what Biden wants.

Democrats are also worried about Biden’s mental stamina and his ability to remain engaged for an hour and a half during a debate.

Continued at https://www.zerohedge.com/political/i-dont-think-there-should-be-any-debates-says-pelosi-calling-them-exercise-skulduggery
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