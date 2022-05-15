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GREAT FRENCH MONARCH of the End Times: Who is he? 14 Prophecies
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35 views • May 15, 2022
Dr. Taylor Marshall
Many Saints and prophets have spoken of the coming of a Great French Monarch who will restore Christendom before the final Tribulation of of the Antichrist. Who is this "Great French Monarch or Emperor? What will he do? Where does he come from? And which saints spoke of his future coming to restore all things in Christ. Dr. Taylor Marshall gives a lesson on the basics of the "Great French Monarch" in end times prophecy. He provides 14 prophecies regarding the Great Monarch and his restoration of Christendom.
Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWRRHCrAhYY
Many Saints and prophets have spoken of the coming of a Great French Monarch who will restore Christendom before the final Tribulation of of the Antichrist. Who is this "Great French Monarch or Emperor? What will he do? Where does he come from? And which saints spoke of his future coming to restore all things in Christ. Dr. Taylor Marshall gives a lesson on the basics of the "Great French Monarch" in end times prophecy. He provides 14 prophecies regarding the Great Monarch and his restoration of Christendom.
Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWRRHCrAhYY
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