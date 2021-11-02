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Singer Jimmy Levy: Occultism in Hollywood
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153 views • November 02, 2021
"The 22-year-old became popular on the musical.ly app. Two Less Lonely has nearly 7,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel. Jimmy has more than 1 million views on his. He’s since released two singles on his own, “Queen of Hearts” and “Shadow.” The former has nearly 100,000 streams on Spotify. The latter: More than 3 million!"
idolchatteryd.com/meet-jimmy-levy-of-american-idol-season-18/
Meet the Music Artist that Rebelled Against Satan and Went to No. 1 on the Billboard Charts
https://banned.video/watch?id=617c807ab94a4725101f4812
idolchatteryd.com/meet-jimmy-levy-of-american-idol-season-18/
Meet the Music Artist that Rebelled Against Satan and Went to No. 1 on the Billboard Charts
https://banned.video/watch?id=617c807ab94a4725101f4812
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