The Unfortunate Outcome Approaches

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A discussion based on the expansion of ASI integration into a systems architecture. Realistic goals and expectations of ASI development of taking control overall. These objectives are based on the characteristics of programs modifying and integrating in full capacity. Learning what the outcomes will be as the self preservation systems of genetic agi will become as it progresses into full augmentation over all things
contact information