I Overcame Insomnia Without Supplements
Merkaba44
Merkaba44
52 views • 1 day ago

Due to emotional stress I started to not sleep from 2001 forward. After 15 years I resolved the emotional stress but was still unable to sleep 99% of the time. Genetically, my Grandmother on my mom's side and my Aunt on my Mom's side have had the same issue of not being able to sleep. So, it feels like I've inherited this as well. As a degreed nutritionist, I'd studied and applied many natural remedies. 99% of the time the products sedated me but did not induce sleep. The few times a product or injectable peptide would induce sleep, the effect would last 1 to 3 days and no longer work. I learned something yesterday regarding diet, that when I applied it, I slept. Last night I slept. Even after getting up to urinate once, I went back to bed and feel asleep again. This is a miracle for me. What I learned is not mainstream. I've never read it in any treatise on how to induce sleep. Since it took me 25 years to discover this, I consider this precious and very valuable knowledge. If you'd like to learn what I did to make sleep happen, please book a consultation, found here: https://synergisticnutrition.com/consultations-stephen-heuer

Keywords
sleepinsomniadreaming again
