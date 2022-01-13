CCP’s Death Trap Loans Sinking African Countries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/07/2022 The CCP’s death trap loans are sinking African countries and the big focus is the Horn of Africa, which, due to its proximity to the Indian Ocean and political instability, makes it the perfect chaos for CCP to explore.