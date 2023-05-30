A powerful explosion at the "three sisters" — at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia

The Ukrainian road on the tank—dangerous road direction at the *"three sisters" was destroyed at the place where Ukraine (Chernihiv region), Belarus (Gomel region) and Russia (Bryansk region) connect.

On the border in the Chernigpv region, the AFU path was destroyed, which AFU could once try to use for attempted attacks.

*Three Sisters (Friendship Monument) is a monument at the junction of the borders of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. It was inaugurated on May 3, 1975 in honor of the friendship of the Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian peoples.

😊🙃For now one of the sisters needs to be denazified, demilitarised, denulandised, demaidanised, debanderised and then sisters will be again together...