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ARE WE DOOMED TO REPEAT HISTORY chilling info here (high wire)
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260 views • December 17, 2021
cry... I lost all my best friends to the jab. Every day I don't want to wake up, and every day I want to sleep and never freaking wake up again. I hate being. I want to be freed from this body
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