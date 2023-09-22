Create New Account
Destruction of the Ukrainian armored group during their attempt to advance on Verbovo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
I'm a little behind posting. This video is from yesterday, but it's an area that I wanted to show this video. Cynthia

💬 From Murad Gazdiev (https://t.me/msgazdiev/1293?single): "After a three-week hiatus, Kiev deployed western and other equipment into battle on a massive scale, and it was highly unsuccessful.

Scouts from the 22nd Special Forces GRU Brigade detected the attack and engaged the enemy for seven hours.

11 pieces of equipment were hit. Marder, M113, and MaxxPro are on fire."



russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

