Destruction of the Ukrainian armored group during their attempt to advance on Verbovo
I'm a little behind posting. This video is from yesterday, but it's an area that I wanted to show this video. Cynthia
Destruction of the Ukrainian armored group during their attempt to advance on Verbovo
💬 From Murad Gazdiev (https://t.me/msgazdiev/1293?single): "After a three-week hiatus, Kiev deployed western and other equipment into battle on a massive scale, and it was highly unsuccessful.
Scouts from the 22nd Special Forces GRU Brigade detected the attack and engaged the enemy for seven hours.
11 pieces of equipment were hit. Marder, M113, and MaxxPro are on fire."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.