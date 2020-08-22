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Did These Two Coronavirus Crop Circle's Include An Extraterrestrial Code to Cure the Virus?
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73 views • August 22, 2020
I appreciate my friends from the Inter Galactic sharing with us the cure for the Virus, but I would much rather have them abduct Fauci and Gates and put them to work on Mars harvesting dust.
I was unaware of the Coronavirus Crop Circle that appeared in Wiltshire, England on May 28th/29th, 2020. I was watching Jeff Rense's Channel when I learned about it the other day and after I did some research on this strange, but beautiful crop circle that is a replica of the COVID 19 molecular cell I am convinced that E.T. is sending us the cure for the Wuhan Virus. You really can't make this stuff up.
I was unaware of the Coronavirus Crop Circle that appeared in Wiltshire, England on May 28th/29th, 2020. I was watching Jeff Rense's Channel when I learned about it the other day and after I did some research on this strange, but beautiful crop circle that is a replica of the COVID 19 molecular cell I am convinced that E.T. is sending us the cure for the Wuhan Virus. You really can't make this stuff up.
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