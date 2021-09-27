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027 Vaccines, The Mark -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 27
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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54 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 27 we discuss the controversial subject of the coronavirus vaccine, how it might be distributed and if it could become mandatory. We also discuss how the vaccine relates to the mark of the beast and climate change.

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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

From Crete To Malta – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Global News YouTube Channel – Military Distribute Vaccine
https://youtu.be/M5O4bZ842qU

Fox News YouTube Channel – New York Searches
https://youtu.be/wajtsAr-B2M

AGENDA 2021 Forced Vaccination
https://www.facebook.com/100051457955...

ABC 10 News YouTube Channel – Possible Forced Vaccines
https://youtu.be/N572zeyziFg

C-SPAN.ORG – Fauci Jesuit Training
https://www.c-span.org/video/?470853-...

FairfieldPrep1 YouTube Channel – Fauci Message to Jesuit High Schools
https://youtu.be/pXaeP4A-6ok

EF Waves YouTube Channel – 2018 Netflix
https://youtu.be/9-Wv_1VtqUA

Fox News YouTube Channel – Tucker Carlson When do we get America back?
https://youtu.be/CeTliWwDPOg

Michael Axelsson YouTube Channel – Aluminium In Vaccines
https://youtu.be/Enl5KFoSu5w

NEWS ARTICLES:

Big Pharma will not be held accountable for vaccine side effects
https://www.rt.com/news/496801-pharma...

Victorian police can enter homes without a warrant
https://tottnews.com/2020/08/06/victo...

Trump to mobilize military to deliver COVID vaccine to millions ‘very, very quickly’
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tru...

COVID-19 vaccines could become mandatory. Here’s how it might work.
https://api.nationalgeographic.com/di...

Big Pharma firms will NOT be held accountable for side effects of Covid vaccine
https://www.rt.com/news/496801-pharma...

DNA vaccines
https://www.who.int/biologicals/areas...

Uproar GMO Wheat
https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-w...

Bill Gates: 'As awful as this pandemic is, climate change could be worse'
https://www.businessinsider.co.za/bil...

The project for a new world
https://www.osservatoreromano.va/en/n...
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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