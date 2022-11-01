Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fools Are Arrogant And Cavalier.
Proverbs 30:13 (NIV).
13) those whose eyes are ever so haughty,
whose glances are so disdainful;
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Fools believe in their false sense of superiority.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8cam5e
#those #eyes #haughty #glances #disdainful
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.