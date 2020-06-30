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McEnany pressed on whether or not Trump was briefed on alleged Russian bounties
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12 views • June 30, 2020
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes heat from a reporter over Intelligence regarding Russia's threat to US troops in Afghanistan.
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