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Nurse breaks her Heart speaking out on COVID vaccine
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196 views • December 06, 2021
Nurse breaks her Heart speaking out on COVID vaccine adverse reactions 💔
30 years experience including ICU and ED 🤍🕊
As time goes on we must be willing to surrender ourselves to new growth, challenge old paradigms, and surrender ourselves to new experiences. So proud of you, well done ❤️
30 years experience including ICU and ED 🤍🕊
As time goes on we must be willing to surrender ourselves to new growth, challenge old paradigms, and surrender ourselves to new experiences. So proud of you, well done ❤️
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