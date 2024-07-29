Break Free From Reactive Parenting and Embrace Proactive Parenting - Katie Millar Wirig

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Our biggest struggle in parenting is understanding and communicating with one another, shares Katie Millar Wirig. Katie is an actress-turned-therapist who is offering some serious insight into how to connect emotionally with our teenagers. “We’re saying, ‘I love you,’ but there’s a communication barrier,” she explains, referring to the different love languages that our children may or may not respond to. She breaks down the five love languages: words of affirmation, service, gifts, physical touch, and quality time. Katie is the author of Becoming a Mean, Teen Parenting Machine: A step-by-step guide to transform your relationship with your teenager. “When they have a strong relationship with God, it will change their behavior more than any reward or punishment will ever do!” Katie reveals.
TAKEAWAYS
We want to see behavior change, but it’s more important to get to the root of the problem to see that happen
Parents should keep communication with their kids both creative and direct
Break free from reactive parenting and embrace proactive parenting
Teens often suffer from “spotlight syndrome,” which means they falsely believe everyone is watching them and judging them
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Becoming a Mean, Teen Parenting Machine book: https://bit.ly/48z2QCw
The 5 Love Languages of Children: https://bit.ly/4bqA6hG
🔗 CONNECT WITH KATIE MILLAR WIRIG
Website: https://anxietyhealingprogram.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katie.wirig/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebalancedmindproject/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/