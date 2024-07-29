BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Break Free From Reactive Parenting and Embrace Proactive Parenting - Katie Millar Wirig
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
9 months ago

Our biggest struggle in parenting is understanding and communicating with one another, shares Katie Millar Wirig. Katie is an actress-turned-therapist who is offering some serious insight into how to connect emotionally with our teenagers. “We’re saying, ‘I love you,’ but there’s a communication barrier,” she explains, referring to the different love languages that our children may or may not respond to. She breaks down the five love languages: words of affirmation, service, gifts, physical touch, and quality time. Katie is the author of Becoming a Mean, Teen Parenting Machine: A step-by-step guide to transform your relationship with your teenager. “When they have a strong relationship with God, it will change their behavior more than any reward or punishment will ever do!” Katie reveals.



TAKEAWAYS


We want to see behavior change, but it’s more important to get to the root of the problem to see that happen


Parents should keep communication with their kids both creative and direct


Break free from reactive parenting and embrace proactive parenting


Teens often suffer from “spotlight syndrome,” which means they falsely believe everyone is watching them and judging them



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Becoming a Mean, Teen Parenting Machine book: https://bit.ly/48z2QCw

The 5 Love Languages of Children: https://bit.ly/4bqA6hG


🔗 CONNECT WITH KATIE MILLAR WIRIG

Website: https://anxietyhealingprogram.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katie.wirig/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebalancedmindproject/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
kidsparentingteenstherapistactinglove languageactresstina griffincounter culture mom showkatie millar wirigteen parenting machine
