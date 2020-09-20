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Scumbag Antifa Rioters Attack Car With Puppy Inside
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19 views • September 20, 2020
Is there any species scumbag Antifa rioters will not attack? Here we have another instance of leftist SJW BLM psychos falsely labeling someone a notsee as justification for mob violence, assault, and poperty destruction. Watch how terrified the puppy gets as these assholes attack the car with bricks and hammers. I think this dude might actually have been on their side too, lol.
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https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/20/watch-philadelphia-antifa-rioters-attack-car-with-dog-inside/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/20/watch-protesters-gather-outside-mcconnells-home-ruth-sent-us/
puppy
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/20/watch-philadelphia-antifa-rioters-attack-car-with-dog-inside/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/20/watch-protesters-gather-outside-mcconnells-home-ruth-sent-us/
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