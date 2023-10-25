BABY RESCUED - Israel Continues its Heavy Bombardment on the Gaza Strip - There is No Safe Place To Be

Israel continues its heavy bombardement on the Gaza strip. There is no safe place to be, entire streets get razzled to the ground killing dozens on each strike, allegedly targeting individual members of Hamas.

- There are no rescue crews available any longer, neighbours and families dig up their injured and dead from under the rubble with whatever means they can, most often their bare hands.

Adding:

The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left its base in San Diego today for an unknown destination.

The day before, another aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln left the base.

It is worth noting that two American aircraft carrier strike groups of the US Navy have already been deployed in the Middle East.

and... Additional USAF KC-135 tankers have also arrived in the CENTCOM AOR.

“The KC-135 is responsible for providing aerial refueling, as well as rapid and reliable passenger and cargo airlift and aero-medical evacuations”

and... Satellite images of the American military base Ain al-Assad in Iraq revealed damage to one of the hangars on the base. This is the first objective confirmation of one of the arrivals