Helping a Mom with Cancer!

Sunday Morning Live 22 December 2024





In this episode, I delve into the complexities of human behavior and societal norms, starting with the challenges in creating conversational AI. We discuss societal pressures on reproductive choices and the impact of "pretty privilege" on social dynamics and judicial outcomes. Personal anecdotes highlight authenticity in relationships and the need for introspection. The conversation culminates in exploring personal responsibility and the importance of a solid support system, prompting listeners to reflect on the interplay of identity and societal expectations.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022