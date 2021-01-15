© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
001 Can You Help Us Out? We're trying something new!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • January 15, 2021
Hope you had an excellent Christmas weekend. There's nothing more important than family and even if everything goes to crap, as long as your family is alive and well the rest is just gravy.
This time also gave us a chance to look back into the channel how are we doing and what could we improve on, and so in the name of "innovation" we're going to section the full show into smaller more digestible segments.
Let us know in the comments if you like it or you'd rather see the full longer show.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
This time also gave us a chance to look back into the channel how are we doing and what could we improve on, and so in the name of "innovation" we're going to section the full show into smaller more digestible segments.
Let us know in the comments if you like it or you'd rather see the full longer show.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.