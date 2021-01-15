001 Can You Help Us Out? We're trying something new!

Hope you had an excellent Christmas weekend. There's nothing more important than family and even if everything goes to crap, as long as your family is alive and well the rest is just gravy.This time also gave us a chance to look back into the channel how are we doing and what could we improve on, and so in the name of "innovation" we're going to section the full show into smaller more digestible segments.Let us know in the comments if you like it or you'd rather see the full longer show.Always Ready!------------------------------------------------------Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling------------------------------------------------------Social Media:------------------------------------------------------Podcast: