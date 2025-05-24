Experts Say To AVOID This Book - The Arts & Book of Opposites (Parody Trailer)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Arts and Book of Opposites: Practical Metaphysics, is a new book by Cory Edmund Endrulat, sharing how everything in our life can be viewed in their opposite to help us on our pursuit toward knowledge and truth. After going through everyday items and ideas, using my own house as a reference, and reflecting on the nature of opposites, this book provides open-minded perspectives that may just shift the way you view reality as a whole. Without being too theoretical or too practical, one may be able to better attain wisdom no matter their position in life.
Get The Book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F89HQ4GG
Book Landing Page: https://healthrevealed.org/taboo
#BookTrailer #NewBook #BookLaunch
#BookRecommendation #BookCommunity #BookLovers
#BookTube #BookTok #MustRead #Bookworm #Bookstagram