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"THE ONLY THING THAT'LL GET US BACK TO NORMAL IS TO VACCINATE ALL 7 BILLION"
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151 views • January 31, 2022
This was early 2020, it's now 2022, and people are still in denial that this was always the plan
Bill Gates like the neighbour from hell.
Act 7:27 But he that did his neighbour wrong thrust him away, saying, Who made thee a ruler and a judge over us?
Bill Gates like the neighbour from hell.
Act 7:27 But he that did his neighbour wrong thrust him away, saying, Who made thee a ruler and a judge over us?
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