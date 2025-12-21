Ground Level Chemtrails, cloud seeding from the ground!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I know this would be too obvious to be true, however once the sun sets it would be very hard to notice such blatant weather modification, and yes ground based cloud seeders are very real. If you notice a pungent, or strange odor, smoke smell, or something during the night, it could very well be a local water modification program.