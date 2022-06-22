070122 HONEY AUSTEN SAYS... OFF THE CUFF AND STRAIGHT SHOOT'N

Today, my sweethearts, on Tea and Honey, as your 70+ year old Internet Grandmother, I will clue you in! You will learn how to important it is to make a commitment in my Self-Improvement section. I will share the importance of old fashioned respect in communication in my Relationship portion. You will not love it but know you must budget in my Frugal Living section. Plus I share how to do a DIY project that can earn you $$$ in the Creative Corner. If you wait until the end of this post, I will be sharing why you do not have what you want in life. My thumbnails all look similar but if you look closely, you will see the date of posting and will even tip you off to whatever the main topics are for each video.