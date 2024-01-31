Create New Account
Gespräch mit AlphaVuk #013 - Herz, Herzintelligenz, Hegel´sche Dialektik
Heilung durch Wahrheit
Thema: In diesem Gespräch sprechen wir über das Herz und dessen Intellegenz, Herzkohärenz, Fürsorge, öffnen des Herzens, Chakren und die Spaltung sowohl intern als auch extern im Beispiel der Hegel´schen Dialektik.


Alphavuks Werke:


https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk

https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk

https://rumble.com/c/c-1212463

https://www.youtube.com/@alphavuk888

https://www.youtube.com/@alphavukbackup706


t.me/Alphavuks


t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio


t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial


t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate


www.alphavuk.net


https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/


Mein Schaffen:


https://t.me/heilungdurchwahrheit

https://odysee.com/@Heilung_durch_Wahrheit:4

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UrmUXkUvc78o/

https://brighteon.com/channels/heilungdurchwahrheit

https://rumble.com/c/c-4273776

https://www.youtube.com/@heilung_durch_wahrheit


