The power to tax is the power to destroy part two

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My second episode on the power to tax is the power to destroy. I get into some pretty serious stuff here from the abusive taxation power of rulers as well as even the subject of the military draft which is an interesting tie in here. Most of my focus here is dissecting first Samuel chapter 8 and expounding on it.
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