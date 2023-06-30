https://gettr.com/post/p2ks92r8258

06/27/2023 Warroom Podcast: Wall Street Journal published a blockbuster story on how Kurt Campbell, Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs in the National Security Council, had been working with Sequoia Capital to unwind its China operation. Sequoia is a big establishment political donor for both the Republicans and Democrats. Two of its senior executives, Don Vieira and Michael Ortiz are former apparatus people employed to buy off Washington.





06/27/2023 《战斗室》播客：《华尔街日报》发表了一则劲爆新闻，讲述了国家安全委员会印太事务协调员库尔特·坎贝尔是如何与红杉资本合作，以助其开展中共国的业务。红杉是共和党和民主党建制派的重要政治献金捐赠者。红杉的两名高管唐·维埃拉和迈克尔·奥尔蒂斯都是为了收买华盛顿而聘用的前政府官员。



