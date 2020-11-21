Discrimination at Denny's ends in civil rights ADA complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice

More adventures in discrimination. This time it was at Denny's in Kapolei. At first, they gave us a seat, then after we were already at our table, they refused to serve us because I have a medical condition with a note from my doctor that I cannot wear a mask. I filed a civil rights ADA complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice. Watch all the way to the end to see what the blonde lady sitting at the table next to us said.



Apparently, the “medical experts” at Denny's have determined that if you are standing without a mask on, you could kill grandma, but if you are seated without a mask on, you are not a bio hazard. There is however an exception while being seated... If you are seated and you don't have a mask with you, then you are an imminent danger to everyone in the building and must leave.