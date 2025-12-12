A wake up call - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this 2 part podcast series we have a general open discussion about the current condition of this world, and the deceptions Satan has been spreading, we cover a lot of subjects from the Giants/Nephilim, to Denominations, and the institutions the Devil has put in place in this world to steer mankind away from God. We also try to wake up Christians to tricks of the Devil that they may not have considered before, and this video is really a call to action for believers everywhere....