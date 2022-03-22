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The Road to World War 3 [StormCloudsGathering]
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141 views • March 22, 2022
The Road to World War 3 [StormCloudsGathering]
We are on a road that leads straight to the World War 3, but in order to see that and to fully understand what is at stake you have to look at the big picture and connect the dots. This video examines the history of the dollar, its relation to oil, and the real motives behind the wars of the past two decades.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HP7L8bw5QF4&;t=17s
How to Overthrow Governments - The Color Revolution Formula
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bygTNofADwI&;ab_channel=StormCloudsGathering
How the Revolution Begins - Final Messages - Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydZEaZGsWTU
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*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
We are on a road that leads straight to the World War 3, but in order to see that and to fully understand what is at stake you have to look at the big picture and connect the dots. This video examines the history of the dollar, its relation to oil, and the real motives behind the wars of the past two decades.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HP7L8bw5QF4&;t=17s
How to Overthrow Governments - The Color Revolution Formula
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bygTNofADwI&;ab_channel=StormCloudsGathering
How the Revolution Begins - Final Messages - Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydZEaZGsWTU
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
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