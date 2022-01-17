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It Doesn't Matter Where You Come From!
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152 views • January 17, 2022
God has no grandchildren. He doesn't care who your relatives are. Don't deceive yourself into thinking you are saved because of your parents or your experience. What matters is what are you doing for him today.
Click here to watch a longer video about the subject: https://bit.ly/32482C0
For inquiries email: [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video about the subject: https://bit.ly/32482C0
For inquiries email: [email protected]
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