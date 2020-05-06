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Light therapies to prevent and treat Covid 19
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46 views • May 06, 2020
Light medicine has been around for 25 years but is relatively unknown. There is reason to believe that it could prevent and treat Covid 19. Early data suggests it kills viruses such as Covid 19 as well as bacteria that include MRSA. Infrared light increases circulation, energy production, the speed of healing, lymphatic drainage, and collagen production. Infrared light also decreases inflammation and most all types of pain. Most of this data comes from Harvard Medical School.
The Voice of Reason Video/Podcast Page
submitted by: admin on 05/06/2020
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows. https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
The Voice of Reason Video/Podcast Page
submitted by: admin on 05/06/2020
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows. https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
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