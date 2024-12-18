BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NOAHIDE LAWS ARE REPUGNANT ₪ TO THE CONSTITUTION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
90 views • 4 months ago

Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis - Jewish Rabbi: Jews will blow up all the churches..


Source: https://x.com/DrLoupis/status/1869130812412817741


Thumbnail: http://www.bewareofthenoahidelaws.followersofyah.com/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://woodstermangotwood.blogspot.com/2016/08/fun-with-gifs.html


https://seemytruth.wordpress.com/2010/04/14/noahide-laws-passed-by-congress-1991-death-by-guillotine/


Wave of Legislation Seeks to Penalize Criticism of Israel as Antisemitism

Federal and state laws’ new definition of antisemitism includes subjective actions like holding Israel to a “double standard” not applied to other nations.


https://www.leefang.com/p/wave-of-legislation-seeks-to-penalize


A LAW TO ALLOW THE EXECUTION OF CHRISTIANS AND NON-JEWS IN AMERICA WAS PASSED IN 1991


https://israelect.com/reference/WillieMartin/P.L.102-14.htm

Keywords
us constitutionnoahide lawstalmudmulti pronged attackmarbury vs madison
