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Don't Trust Politicized Science | Jason Richwine and Stefan Molyneux
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50 views • August 03, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3212/dont-trust-politicized-science-jason-richwine-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3212-dont-trust-politicized-science-jason-richwine-and-stefan-molyneux
The politicalization of science has brought about many false conclusions and greatly hampered serious intellectual debate. Jason Richwine joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss affirmative action myths, the impact on immigration on domestic unemployment, the Mariel boatlift controversy, the true cost of amnesty, government employee compensation and much much more!
Jason Richwine has a Ph.D. in Public Policy from Harvard University and is an analyst and contributor writer for National Review. Dr. Richwine's doctoral dissertation on "IQ and Immigration Policy" was the subject of media controversy in 2013, an can be read in it's entirety at: http://www.fdrurl.com/iq-and-immigration
For more on Jason Richwine and his work, please go to: http://www.jasonrichwine.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3212-dont-trust-politicized-science-jason-richwine-and-stefan-molyneux
The politicalization of science has brought about many false conclusions and greatly hampered serious intellectual debate. Jason Richwine joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss affirmative action myths, the impact on immigration on domestic unemployment, the Mariel boatlift controversy, the true cost of amnesty, government employee compensation and much much more!
Jason Richwine has a Ph.D. in Public Policy from Harvard University and is an analyst and contributor writer for National Review. Dr. Richwine's doctoral dissertation on "IQ and Immigration Policy" was the subject of media controversy in 2013, an can be read in it's entirety at: http://www.fdrurl.com/iq-and-immigration
For more on Jason Richwine and his work, please go to: http://www.jasonrichwine.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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