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Tiffany Dover- the princess that took a bite of the mRNA apple -a sleeping beauty with no ruby shoes
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115 views • October 13, 2021
most of you have probably forgotten about Tiffany Dover ...precisely what those that accidentally killed her were counting on ...short memories ...as the busy little creatures chase their own destinies..and families are forced to sign NDAs (@2:24 there is an "s" at the end of maybe''missed that in editing)
audio track -james rhodes
audio track -james rhodes
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