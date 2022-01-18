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Teddy Daniels and Doug Mastriano Form America-First Dream Team for Pennsylvania
JD Rucker
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20 views • January 18, 2022
If there's one thing we know about Pennsylvania Republican politics, it's that there are far too many RINOs in office today. This is a shame because Pennsylvania should be the conservative heart and soul of the east with its blue collar population and traditional values across most of the state.

But proximity to leftist strongholds like New York and New Jersey have pulled the GOP in Pennsylvania to the mushy middle, creating a uniparty structure that resembles the swampiest parts of the nation. It's not fair to the people of Pennsylvania who are most harmed by the uniparty's machinations, perhaps more so than in other similar states.

On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I was joined by Teddy Daniels. He's a U.S. Army veteran, a retired law enforcement officer, and a businessman who has no experience in elected offices. But he's running for Lt. Governor of the state because he knows we need fighters to step up against both Democrats and RINOs, and he's never backed down from a fight.

He has several high-profile endorsements, including U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar from Arizona and attorney Jenna Ellis who helped President Trump attempt to correct the fraudulent results of the 2020 presidential election. But someone closer to home is on his side. Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano, who is running for Governor, has endorsed Daniels and Daniels has returned the favor.

Mastriano garnered national attention following the 2020 election as he was one of the loudest voices pushing for actions to be taken against the fraudulent election. He was stifled by the Republican Establishment in the state, both before the Biden inauguration and after when he pushed for full forensic audits of the election.

Daniels said that should he and Mastriano win, they will do what it takes to put forensic audits back in play in Pennsylvania, which President Trump was winning by a huge margin until an overnight "miracle" turned the state to Biden.

The two America-First candidates are fearless and represent the conservative tilt the state so desperately needs. They will fight for the people of Pennsylvania in ways the state hasn't seen in a long time.

Here's the interview. I give my full endorsement to Teddy Daniels for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania.
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pennsylvaniaamerica firstdoug mastrianotop storyelection 2022teddy danielslede
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