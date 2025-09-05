ICAN SET TO DROP BOMBSHELL FILM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this week’’s fiery Senate hearing with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Senator Ron Johnson previewed an upcoming hearing on the first large-scale vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study—a study so damning its author buried it, fearing it could collapse the entire vaccine program. Hear how Del helped bring this study to light, along with ICAN’s new documentary, “An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease Epidemic Exposed”, which reveals how these shocking findings were hidden from the public.