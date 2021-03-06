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HOW TO GET UNTRIGGERED QUICKLY
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40 views • March 06, 2021
Do you find your present life situation stressful at times, or are dealing with people who find it very stressful? This is a quick tip for moving from a triggered state of mind to a more clear state of mind so you can find better solutions and peace of mind again.
Topics Covered:
5:30 – The Number 1 Habit of Highly Resilient and Innovative People
9:00 - One Quick Tip for Getting Untriggered Quickly
12:25 - Example of How to Use this Tip
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
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CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
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Topics Covered:
5:30 – The Number 1 Habit of Highly Resilient and Innovative People
9:00 - One Quick Tip for Getting Untriggered Quickly
12:25 - Example of How to Use this Tip
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
---------------------------------
CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
---------------------------------
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