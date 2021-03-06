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HOW TO GET UNTRIGGERED QUICKLY
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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40 views • March 06, 2021
Do you find your present life situation stressful at times, or are dealing with people who find it very stressful? This is a quick tip for moving from a triggered state of mind to a more clear state of mind so you can find better solutions and peace of mind again.

Topics Covered:

5:30 – The Number 1 Habit of Highly Resilient and Innovative People

9:00 - One Quick Tip for Getting Untriggered Quickly

12:25 - Example of How to Use this Tip

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LINKS

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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/



FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business].  https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/



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Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:

 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj

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podcastqpatriotpandemicleadershipmindfulnessanonpersonal developmentbusiness coachinguncertaintyentrepreneurshipneurosciencesuccess tipsmid-lifecareer reinventionsuccess mindset
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