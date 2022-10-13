The Scientific Proof Of God: prelude to the experiment

The Scientific Proof Of God has always been something of an oddity within the fields of science. Atheists do not think it is possible to prove the existence of God anymore than it is to prove the existence of Santa, scientists generally do not think experiments to prove the existence of God are fundable or will lead to tenure and Christians often consider it a redundant exercise. But these reactions are based on a misunderstanding of what the process of proving the existence of God means. If God Exists the entire edifice created by secular thinkers during the last 6,000 years, collapses. Indeed, as we demonstrate in the following few pages, it is impossible to prove the existence of God without also demonstrating the secular world view called the naturalist world view, is inherently flawed and untenable. When we discover, as we have here, how to prove God exists without simultaneously supporting the liberal narrative, then we will not only prove conclusively God does exist, but the naturalist world view has run its course and must be discarded.

