The Scientific Proof Of God: prelude to the experiment

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The Scientific Proof Of God has always been something of an
oddity within the fields of science. Atheists do not think it is possible to
prove the existence of God anymore than it is to prove the existence of Santa, scientists
generally do not think experiments to prove the existence of God are fundable
or will lead to tenure and Christians often consider it a redundant exercise.
But these reactions are based on a misunderstanding of what the process of
proving the existence of God means. If God Exists the entire edifice created by
secular thinkers during the last 6,000 years, collapses. Indeed, as we
demonstrate in the following few pages, it is impossible to prove the existence
of God without also demonstrating the secular world view called the naturalist
world view, is inherently flawed and untenable. When we discover, as we have here,
how to prove God exists without simultaneously supporting the liberal
narrative, then we will not only prove conclusively God does exist, but the
naturalist world view has run its course and must be discarded.