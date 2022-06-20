Portlandia Philes #11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:50 Trump on a bike
01:14 Kamala is an asshat
02:26 Trump: The future does not belong to the globalists
03:55 Serial liar Schiff still peddling hoaxes on CNN
05:10 Trump calling out Schiff in TN
05:53 No autism among the unvaccinated
07:40 US Military and Comirnaty?
08:24 Putin on the backfiring sanctions
09:09 Dr. Ryan Cole: Illegal Orders
11:31 Resolution on 2020 election fraud