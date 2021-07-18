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ThePatriotNurse: Do You Have THESE In Your Survival Stash: Sleep Items?
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637 views • July 18, 2021
Posted 16July2021:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses possible reasons why you might be struggling to sleep well and also covers helpful supplies to include in your stored survival supply items.
Oatstraw: Frontier Co-op Oatstraw Green Tops, Cut & Sifted, Certified Organic, Kosher, Non-irradiated | 1 lb. Bulk Bag | Avena sativa L
Valerian: NOW Supplements, Valerian Root (Valeriana officinalis) 500 mg, Herbal Supplement, 100 Veg Capsules
Niacin: Supplements, Niacin (Vitamin B-3) 500 mg, Sustained Release, Nutritional Health, 250 Tablets - New
B100 Complex: Now Foods B-100, 100 Capsules (Pack of 2)
Nerve Formula: Dr Christopher's Formula Original Formulas Nerve, 2 Fluid Ounce
Rapid Release Tylenol: Tylenol Rapid Release Gels
Siang Oil: Siang Pure Oil Original Formula 25ml (Red)
Biofreeze: Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel, 3 oz. Tube
Good mattress:
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Oatstraw: Frontier Co-op Oatstraw Green Tops, Cut & Sifted, Certified Organic, Kosher, Non-irradiated | 1 lb. Bulk Bag | Avena sativa L
Valerian: NOW Supplements, Valerian Root (Valeriana officinalis) 500 mg, Herbal Supplement, 100 Veg Capsules
Niacin: Supplements, Niacin (Vitamin B-3) 500 mg, Sustained Release, Nutritional Health, 250 Tablets - New
B100 Complex: Now Foods B-100, 100 Capsules (Pack of 2)
Nerve Formula: Dr Christopher's Formula Original Formulas Nerve, 2 Fluid Ounce
Rapid Release Tylenol: Tylenol Rapid Release Gels
Siang Oil: Siang Pure Oil Original Formula 25ml (Red)
Biofreeze: Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel, 3 oz. Tube
Good mattress:
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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