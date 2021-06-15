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COVID 19 VACCINE - PHARMACIST TELLS IT ALL - The Agenda - Would Not Give Vax, with Moral Integrity - Had to Quit Her Job - CVS Offers $6500 To JAB Givers - MUST WATCH
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313 views • June 15, 2021
Original Video Called: CV_19 VACCINES, VACCINATORS, AND THE U.S by Changing Matrix
This video is from Changing Matrix, she is a pharmacist that is telling it like it is. Below is the description that she wrote for her video.
This video probably won't last on the platform long...but I'm trying to share some very important details. Please feel free to copy this video IMMEDIATELY and share as you are able to. I tried to post this video five days ago...but it has become ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE to get a "single" video up now. I am praying for our ME community, and also for all the people in the world who don't realize what is being done to them. When I am able to get more videos done...I will be posting shorter ones...and they "all" will be on the only topic which actually matters at this point (in the grandest overview of things). Much love to everyone! God bless.
CV_19 VACCINES, VACCINATORS, AND THE U.S. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKbWABCO5S8
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
This video is from Changing Matrix, she is a pharmacist that is telling it like it is. Below is the description that she wrote for her video.
This video probably won't last on the platform long...but I'm trying to share some very important details. Please feel free to copy this video IMMEDIATELY and share as you are able to. I tried to post this video five days ago...but it has become ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE to get a "single" video up now. I am praying for our ME community, and also for all the people in the world who don't realize what is being done to them. When I am able to get more videos done...I will be posting shorter ones...and they "all" will be on the only topic which actually matters at this point (in the grandest overview of things). Much love to everyone! God bless.
CV_19 VACCINES, VACCINATORS, AND THE U.S. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKbWABCO5S8
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
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